Menasha plans $15 million aquatic facility at Jefferson Park, targeting June 2028 opening

MENASHA (NBC 26) — The City of Menasha is moving forward with concept designs for a $15 million aquatic facility at Jefferson Park, following the closure of the park's previous pool last fall.

"Our previous pool served our community for 70 years," Mayor Austin Hammond said. "We want to be good stewards and make sure we're providing a fantastic product our community can enjoy for the 70 years to come."

The proposed facility would include a lazy river, towering water slides, lap and leisure pools, water sport areas, and a mini ninja course. The city has already earmarked $4 million in tax revenue for 2026, with another $4 million planned for 2027. The remaining $7 million would need to be raised through a private fundraising campaign. That's if the current plan stays in place without changes.

Menasha Recreation and Senior Service Manager Chloe Hansen-Dunn said the goal is to create a space that welcomes everyone.

"We want to develop this pool for all ages," Hansen-Dunn said. "So if you have small kids, if you don't have children, and then of course we really want our older adults to feel welcome."

Hammond cautioned that the current plans are still in their early stages and that not every proposed feature is guaranteed to make it into the final design.

"I want to remind folks this is just the concept, this is the projected dollar amount if we did everything that's incorporated," Hammond said.

The concept plans must first be approved by the Parks and Recreation Board, followed by the Common Council. The city is targeting a June 2028 opening for the new facility.