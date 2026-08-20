MENASHA (NBC 26) — The Menasha Bluejays football team is gearing up to play their home games at Lawrence University's Banta Bowl this season after the July tornado destroyed Calder Stadium.

Menasha Superintendent Daniel Slowey confirmed the damage left the district's home field unusable for the fall season.

"Our home field was destroyed and we won't be able to utilize it this fall," Slowey said.

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Menasha Bluejays to play home football games at Lawrence University's Banta Bowl

Calder Stadium, typically the site of homecoming parades and varsity games, will sit empty while repairs are underway. The district reached out to Lawrence University to secure an alternative.

"We were able to connect with Lawrence University, create a partnership with them so this can be the home field for our student athletes and our football players," Slowey said.

The partnership gives the Bluejays a home turf for the season at the Banta Bowl. Head coach Jeramie Korth noted the colors made the fit feel natural.

"Well they're the only people around that got a navy blue and white field like us so that's — no haha," Korth joked.

Beyond the field, Korth said the stability matters deeply for players still dealing with the aftermath of the storm.

"Some of the kids are a little bit removed from their homes right now so that's the tough thing, that's the adjustment for everybody," Korth said. "Everybody's dealing with something, we're just not sure what it is."

Korth said the adversity has brought the team closer together heading into the season.

"It shouldn't take something like this, but it showed the strength of Menasha and of our community," Korth said.

Home games will remain at the Banta Bowl for the duration of the season. Slowey said the district is working toward a return to Calder Stadium, but not until next year at the earliest.

"We're working on it now, we won't be back this fall but our goal is to be back there next fall for sure," Slowey said.

The Bluejays' season opener kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday at the Banta Bowl.