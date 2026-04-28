Former UWO Fox Cities campus to reopen for events

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Key facilities at the former UW Oshkosh Fox Cities campus will reopen for events under a one-year management deal, Winnebago County and Wisconsin Entertainment Group Venue Partners (WEG) announced in a news release Tuesday.

The venues will host theater, concerts, athletic events and expos, according to the news release. County Executive Gordon Hintz said reopening the facilities is a key step toward long-term plans for the campus.

“We’re excited to see the theater and fieldhouse reopen while we work toward the future,” Hintz said.

Local groups are already scheduled, according to the news release. The Fox Valley Concert Band will perform May 8, and Attic Theatre will stage Decision Height June 18-20 and June 24-27. Additionally, Fox Valley Performance Volleyball will use the fieldhouse.

The first touring act, AJ the Animated Illusionist, will perform May 4 at 7 p.m. Event updates will be posted on social media, as a website is in progress.

Wisconsin Entertainment Group Director Jason Lipsky called the campus “a community jewel” with venues that still provide top-tier experiences since opening in 2009.

“We want this campus to be a place where creativity thrives and the community comes together,” Lipsky said.

The campus closed in summer 2025. Proposals for its use — ranging from childcare services to expanding a local company’s footprint — were considered but ultimately did not move forward.

