MENASHA (NBC26) — The dormant University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Fox Cities campus in Menasha could soon have a new purpose as Faith Technologies Incorporated evaluates purchasing the property for expansion and training facilities.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities campus could get new life as Faith Technologies eyes expansion

Faith Technologies, a Menasha-based company with nearly 5,000 employees, has signed a letter of intent with Winnebago County to evaluate buying the campus location. The company hopes to train thousands more employees in the coming years, according to their statement.

Winnebago County Executive Gordon Hintz said the deal could bring new life to the valuable community property.

"They happen to be a Menasha based company and we just happen to have training space in Menasha," Hintz said.

The county executive emphasized the multiple benefits the deal could provide for the community.

"Our goal all along has been to get the property on the tax rolls, to get sound financial footing to preserve the county assets and to have something value added - like job training, like economic development. I think the best case scenario would check all of those boxes," Hintz said.

Faith Technologies consideration includes the community amenities on the property, the Barlow Planetarium and the Communication Arts Center.

Hintz acknowledged the community's investment in these cultural spaces and said there are expectations for their future use.

"I've made it clear that both the county and the community have expectations for the future use of the planetarium and the Communication Arts Center," Hintz said.

If Faith Technologies makes an offer, it will be presented to both the Winnebago County Board and the Outagamie County Board, as well as the public for input.

The letter of intent provides 90 days of exclusive consideration of the campus, signed on November 19, meaning the window closed on February 15.

Link to Faith Technologies full statement.