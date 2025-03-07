Menasha school district in talks to use UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities campus for childcare

MENASHA (NBC 26) — The Menasha Joint School District (MJSD), along with Winnebago and Outagamie counties, are discussing the use of the former UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities campus for childcare needs.

According to a media release sent on Friday by the school district, the discussions are significant and ongoing.

The district plans to implement multiple, high-quality childcare centers within the former campus — as well as preserving the planetarium, the current childcare center, museum space, community gardens, and performing arts center, according to the release.

"Currently, the limited availability of quality childcare within our district poses significant challenges", says Matt Zimmerman, superintendent for the MJSD. "The recent closure of a childcare facility, coupled with the impending closure of UW-Fox, threatens to further diminish these options. This scarcity, combined with the rising cost of childcare due to state funding cuts, forces many parents to make the difficult choice between their careers and their children's well-being."

Zimmerman adds that these childcare centers would offer competitive wages and benefits for staff while providing a variety of learning models to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of Menasha families.

