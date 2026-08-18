Former Menasha officer jailed after Flock misuse conviction

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Former Menasha police officer Cristian Morales was sentenced Monday to probation and six months in jail after being convicted of improperly using the department’s Flock license plate reader system in 2025.

Morales pleaded no contest under a plea agreement, but the court declined to follow the sentencing recommendation agreed to by prosecutors and defense attorneys. Morales was taken into custody immediately following sentencing.

The criminal complaint alleges Morales used his Menasha Police Department credentials while off duty to search for vehicles belonging to his ex-girlfriend through the Flock automated license plate reader network.

Investigators said Morales conducted multiple searches from his home in Appleton in October 2025, accessing thousands of cameras across large geographic areas under the stated reason of “welfare” checks.

According to the complaint, Morales later admitted using the system, telling investigators “desperation” and poor judgment contributed to his decision and acknowledging he knew the searches were wrong.

Morales’ attorney has since filed a motion seeking bond pending appeal and a stay of his jail sentence. In the filing, the defense argues Morales complied with bond conditions for more than eight months, has no criminal record, owns a home in Appleton, co-owns a supplement store and poses no flight risk.

The motion also argues the sentence was significantly harsher than expected under the plea agreement and harsher than sentences given to similarly situated defendants. Morales is seeking a $10,000 signature bond while post-conviction proceedings continue.

A motion hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.