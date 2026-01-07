Menasha police officer arrested for stalking

MENASHA (NBC 26) — A Menasha Police officer has been arrested for stalking following an investigation by the Appleton Police Department.

Christian Morales was arrested Wednesday morning and taken to the Outagamie County Jail. Menasha Police placed Morales on administrative leave.

The investigation began in October, according to Menasha PD.

No other details were immediately available.

A social media post from Menasha PD from March of last year welcomed Morales to the department. The post says he previously worked as a corrections deputy.

A separate post shows that Morales completed the department's Field Training Program. It included a note that Morales came to Menasha because of the "tight-knit community."