MENASHA (NBC 26) — Faith Technologies Incorporated has decided not to move forward with purchasing the former University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Fox Cities campus in Menasha, leaving the future of the 43-acre property uncertain once again.

The Menasha-based company, which employs nearly 5,000 people, had been considering the dormant campus as a potential site for workforce training and expansion since December. After months of due diligence, Faith Technologies announced it would not acquire the campus buildings.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Faith Technologies backs out of UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities campus purchase

"Although the campus wasn't the ideal match for our growth plans, as an organization with teams across the country we are focused on finding a location that will best serve our team members today and for years to come, both locally and nationally," said Charlie Fredrickson, Executive Vice President with Faith Technologies.

The company thanked Winnebago County for their partnership throughout the process and said it doesn't rule out leasing space at the campus in the future.

Winnebago County Executive Gordon Hintz said the county understood there were no guarantees Faith Technologies would purchase the property.

"The process played out, we knew it wasn't a guarantee," Hintz said. "Faith Technologies' feedback and assessment give us a good understanding of the challenges and opportunities that exist as we work to redevelop and repurpose the Winnebago Fox campus."

Winnebago County took ownership of the campus in July and has been searching for a plan to keep it active and return it to the tax rolls. The 43-acre property includes 20 acres of undeveloped land and a large manufacturing building that could be sold individually.

"We're looking at all the options," Hintz said.

The campus houses the Barlow Planetarium and the Communication Arts Center, both popular community spaces. County leaders say arts organizations are eager to use the facilities again.

In the short term, Winnebago County plans to reopen the Communication Arts Center and field house to the public while continuing to develop a long-term vision for the property.

"We want to get the community back in there," Hintz said. "We know a lot of the arts organizations are chomping at the bit and we've already begun working on that."

Faith Technologies will continue searching for a national hub for workforce development and advanced technology training, including apprenticeship programs and energy and technology skills training.