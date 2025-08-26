MARINETTE (NBC 26) — Two people have been arrested in connection to the drowning death of a 13-year-old boy in Marinette, according to police.

Jakob Bowerman died on Aug. 23, three days after police and first responders rescued him from the Menominee River near the Government Pier. The incident occurred just after 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 20.

Watch Kyle Langellier's full broadcast story here:

Two arrested in connection with 13-year-old's drowning death in Marinette

A 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man were taken into custody on August 25. Charges have been referred to the Marinette County District Attorney for review.

"He was always so happy and he just the sweetest little boy I've ever met in my whole entire life," said Rhiannon Singer, Bowerman's cousin.

Singer said Bowerman couldn't swim and had a fear of water, saying the circumstances around his death are suspicious.

"He had a fear of the water and he couldn't swim, so he would not just willingly go out there and jump in the water," Singer said.

The family believes the death was a result of bullying.

"We want justice for Jacob, justice for any other child that is being bullied. God forbid, we don't want anything like this to ever happen to somebody. No parent should ever have to bury their child," Singer said.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday. Police are withholding the names of those arrested as the investigation continues.

A candlelight vigil organized by friends of the family will be held at the pier on Wednesday night.

