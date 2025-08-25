2 in custody after 13-year-old dies in drowning in Marinette, police say

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — A 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man were taken into custody following the drowning death of a 13-year-old in Marinette, according to the Marinette Police Department.

Police say the incident took place just after 1:30 p.m. last Wednesday, August 20 at the Government Pier in Marinette.

Officers retrieved the victim, a 13-year-old boy, from the water and emergency workers attempted lifesaving efforts. The boy was later taken to a hospital in Green Bay. On Saturday, the 13-year-old died at the hospital.

Police say a 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man were arrested following the incident, and charges have been referred to the Marinette County District's Attorney for review.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday, authorities say.

According to police, names are being withheld as this is an ongoing investigation.