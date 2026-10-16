Plea deal reached in deadly Marinette drowning case, records show

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — A 17-year-old charged in connection with a deadly drowning in Marinette is expected to plead no contest as part of a plea agreement next week, according to court records.

Peyton Carnot, 17, faces a single charge of second-degree reckless homicide stemming from a drowning last summer that claimed the life of 13-year-old Jakob Bowerman.

According to court records, Carnot is set to plead no contest to the charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison in Wisconsin. As part of the agreement, prosecutors would recommend a sentence of seven years of initial confinement followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

However, a judge must accept Carnot's plea. In Wisconsin, judges are not required to follow the terms of plea agreements negotiated by the parties.

A status conference is scheduled for Tuesday.

A co-defendant in the case, Tylor Birch, is still moving through court proceedings after raising a competency issue. He is due back in court for a status conference in November.