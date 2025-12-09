Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
16-year-old charged as adult in death of 13-year-old Jakob Bowerman

NOAH CORNELIUS
Dozens of people gathered at Marinette's Government Pier Wednesday night to pay their respects to the fallen 13-year-old boy who drowned.
MARINETTE (NBC 26) — The 16-year-old accused of causing the drowning death of a Marinette boy has been charged as an adult.

According to court records, Peyton Carnot, 16, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide as party to a crime in connection to Jakob Bowerman’s death.

A cash bond of $100,000 was set for Carnot on Dec. 5, with several conditions, including ‘absolutely no alcohol or controlled substances.

Taylor Singer, Bowerman's mother, praised the decision to charge Carnot as an adult.

"Jakob is getting the justice he deserves," Singer said. "I was afraid they were going to give Peyton a slap on the wrist."

Singer added she hopes Carnot and Birch will "spend quite some time in prison."

Carnot's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17.

Bowerman died on Aug. 23, three days after police and first responders rescued him from the Menominee River near Government Pier.

Tyler Birch, 21, is also charged with second-degree reckless homicide. Prosecutors say Birch and Carnot threw Bowerman into the water, even though he couldn't swim.

Birch is being held on a $500,000 cash bond. He has a competency hearing scheduled for Dec. 18.

