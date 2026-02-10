Missing Marinette woman located, police say

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — Gabriella Cartagena, the woman missing since Wednesday evening in the City of Marinette, has been located, police say.

The Marinette Police Department provided an update on Tuesday, saying Cartagena has been located. Her condition was not clarified by authorities.

Officers say more information will be released "as soon as possible."

Gabriella Alexis Cartagena was last seen on Wednesday evening in the City of Marinette, near the area of Red Arrow Park. Police say Cartagena was considered to be "involuntarily" missing. One person of interest in her disappearance was taken into custody.

