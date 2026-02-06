Police looking for missing 24-year-old in Marinette

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — The Marinette Police Department is trying to locate Gabriella Alexis Cartagena, last seen on Wednesday evening in the City of Marinette.

24-year-old Cartagena is described as 5’ 06”, approximately 130 lbs. with brown straight hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black robe, black joggers with a logo on the hip and tan slipper-like shoes.

Police say Cartagena is considered to be "involuntarily" missing.

Neighbors with information about this case are encouraged to contact Marinette PD Detective Division at 715-732-5200 or zneumann@marinette.wi.us.

