Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMarinette

Actions

Police looking for missing 24-year-old in Marinette

gabriella cartagena
Marinette Police Department
gabriella cartagena
Posted

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — The Marinette Police Department is trying to locate Gabriella Alexis Cartagena, last seen on Wednesday evening in the City of Marinette.

24-year-old Cartagena is described as 5’ 06”, approximately 130 lbs. with brown straight hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black robe, black joggers with a logo on the hip and tan slipper-like shoes.

Police say Cartagena is considered to be "involuntarily" missing.

Neighbors with information about this case are encouraged to contact Marinette PD Detective Division at 715-732-5200 or zneumann@marinette.wi.us.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Olympics

NBC 26 News at 4P