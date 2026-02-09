Police: One in custody in connection to missing Marinette woman case

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — Police say one person is in custody in connection to the case of a missing woman in Marinette.

Gabriella Alexis Cartagena was last seen on Wednesday evening in the City of Marinette, near the area of Red Arrow Park. Police say Cartagena is considered to be "involuntarily" missing.

According to Marinette Police, Cartagena's whereabouts are still unknown, and a search is active and ongoing.

One person of interest is in custody. The name of the suspect is being withheld at this time, police say.

24-year-old Cartagena is described as 5’ 06”, approximately 130 lbs. with brown straight hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black robe, black joggers with a logo on the hip and tan slipper-like shoes.

Neighbors with information about this case are encouraged to contact Marinette PD Detective Division at 715-732-5200 or zneumann@marinette.wi.us.