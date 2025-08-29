Marinette woman sentenced for neglecting toddler, causing his death

Samantha Wishman, the Marinette woman convicted for causing the death of a toddler, was sentenced on Friday to spend 13.5 years in prison for all counts in connection to the case.

Wishman was convicted of neglecting a child — consequence is death in June. A count of first-degree reckless homicide was dismissed.

On Friday, in a Marinette County courthouse courtroom where no video cameras were allowed, a judge sentenced Wishman to spend 11 years in prison for the count of neglecting a child, with 10 years of extended supervision.

The judge also sentenced Wishman to 1 year and a half and 2 years of extended supervision for one count of stalking the boy's father since the toddler died. Another 1 year in prison was ordered by the judge for one count of contempt of court.

All sentences are to be served consecutively, court records show.

According to court records, in the summer of 2023, Wishman called 9-1-1 and told police her partner's three year old boy had recently fallen down a flight of stairs. Police say the child was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

An autopsy report shows he had broken ribs, a punctured lung, a concussion and bruising on his face and body. Investigators say it's unlikely a fall down the stairs would've caused those injuries.

The medical examiner ruled the cause of death as blunt force injuries and the manner of death homicide. Wishman was later charged with first-degree in connection to the death, but the charge was dismissed.

According to records, text messages from Wishman to the boy's father shortly before the boy's death say she's ready to "Hurt [these] kids," and, "I hate my life sooooo much."