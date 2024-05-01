Watch Now
Woman charged with three-year-old's homicide pleads not guilty

WGBA / Matt Kohls
Posted at 3:51 PM, May 01, 2024
MARINETTE (NBC 26) — A Marinette woman pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the homicide of a three-year-old boy.

32-year-old Samantha Wishman appeared before a judge in Marinette County Wednesday afternoon.

Wishman is charged with first degree reckless homicide and neglecting a child resulting in death. Last summer, police say the three-year-old boy died from blunt force injuries.

According to court documents, Wishman called 9-1-1 last June saying her partner's three year old son wasn't breathing. Police say the child was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Wishman, police say, told them the boy had recently fallen down a flight of stairs. An autopsy report shows he had broken ribs, a punctured lung, a concussion and bruising on his face and body.

