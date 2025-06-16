Marinette woman convicted of neglecting toddler; homicide charge dismissed

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — Samantha Wishman, the Marinette woman charged with causing the death of a toddler, was convicted on Monday of neglecting a child — consequence is death. A count of first-degree reckless homicide was dismissed.

Wishman appeared at the Marinette County Courthouse on Monday afternoon. She pleaded no contest to the charges.

A charge of first-degree reckless homicide was dismissed, as well as additional counts of stalking and contempt of court.

According to court records, in the summer of 2023, Wishman called 9-1-1 and told police her partner's three year old boy had recently fallen down a flight of stairs. Police say the child was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

An autopsy report shows he had broken ribs, a punctured lung, a concussion and bruising on his face and body. Investigators say it's unlikely a fall down the stairs would've caused those injuries.

The medical examiner ruled the cause of death as blunt force injuries and the manner of death homicide. Wishman was later charged with first-degree in connection to the death.

According to records, text messages from Wishman to the boy's father shortly before the boy's death say she's ready to "Hurt [these] kids," and "I hate my life sooooo much."

Wishman was also charged with two counts of stalking the boy's father since the toddler died.

Wishman will be back in court for sentencing on Aug. 29.