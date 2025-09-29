MARINETTE (NBC 26) — The Marinette and Menominee communities continue supporting the family of 13-year-old Jakob Bowerman through various fundraising efforts, including a unique portrait session fundraiser at a local photography studio.

Bowerman died on Aug. 23, three days after police and first responders rescued him from the Menominee River near the Government Pier. The incident occurred just after 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 20.

Two people have been arrested in connection to his death. An investigation remains ongoing.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Marinette photographer raises funds for Jakob Bowerman's family through portrait sessions

Jenny Popelka, a photographer with 15 years of experience, opened Memories Studios for families, free of a session fee this weekend. Instead, she asked for donations with all proceeds going directly to Bowerman's family.

"It hit home a lot," Popelka said. "I have a 14-year-old who is also on the spectrum and is a quirky, amazing, smart, funny kid."

"And all I could think about is how terrified he must have been," she added. "And how horrible it would be for his family."

While raising funds, the event also created a space for families to spend time together.

"Family is everything to me, I love my family," Marinette resident Jason Shaw said. "Small towns are a tight knit family so when you're from a small town everyone comes together for something like this."

More than 20 families participated in the portrait sessions, raising hundreds of dollars for the family.

"We truly believe that memories and photographs are a way to keep people alive," Popelka said.

The family also has a GoFundMe page, found here.