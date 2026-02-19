Marinette neighbors hold candlelight vigil honoring Gabriella Cartagena

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — On a cold February night, neighbors stood shoulder to shoulder in Red Arrow Park, candles in hand, honoring the life of 24-year-old Gabriella Cartagena.

According to a criminal complaint, Cartagena died from a gunshot wound earlier this month in what police describe as a homicide. A tragedy that has left this community mourning and searching for justice.

Family, friends and strangers gathered quietly in candlelight to remember Cartagena, whose life ended in the park where investigators say she was allegedly killed. Wednesday night, that same location became a place of unity.

Her sister-in-law, Brianna Frye, spoke at the vigil.

"There were laughs, long talks, and random moments that didn't seem so important at the time, but now mean everything. What hurts the most is that there was supposed to be so many more," Frye said.

Neighbors describe Cartagena as strong, funny, and a great mother.

Susan Zemke started as Cartagena's co-worker at Walmart, but they quickly became close friends.

"Well we would have lunch together, and then I would pick her up and drop her off from work," Zemke said.

"There wasn't a day that went by that we weren't laughing so hard we had tears in our eyes," Zemke said.

Betty Buelteman, a friend of the family, offered prayers for the grieving loved ones.

"I pray for justice for Gabriella and for peace and comfort for her family," Buelteman said.

A handful of neighbors spoke at the vigil, many who never met Cartagena but still felt compelled to stand beside those who did.

"I think it's amazing, and I think it's great that so many people who didn't know her came out and lit the candles," Zemke said.

Cartagena's mother, brother and sister-in-law led the vigil and thanked the community for their support.

"Gabby may not be here physically, but the love she gave didn't leave with her. It lives in the stories we tell and the way we care for one another and especially in her daughter who will always carry a piece of her light," Frye said.

A funeral service is planned for Cartagena on Feb. 20 in Milwaukee.