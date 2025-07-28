Illinois man dies in Marinette County ATV crash

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Michael Labree, 55, of Gilberts, Illinois is dead after the ATV he was riding Saturday rolled over in Marinette County, according to a news release from Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller. Sheriff Miller writes at 5:30 p.m. July 26, Marinette County Dispatch got a 9-1-1 call about a single ATV which had crashed and rolled over on the ATV trail system off of Benson Lake Road in the Town of Athelstane.

Sheriff Miller writes Labree was riding an ATV east down an ATV trail east of Benson Lake Road when he rolled over while riding around a curve. Labree was wearing a helmet and was thrown from the ATV, which caused deadly injuries.

According to the news release sent Sunday evening, the crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office. Members of the Athelstane Fire Department, Silver Cliff Rescue, and Aurora Medical Center – Bay Area EMS assisted deputies at the scene of the crash Saturday.