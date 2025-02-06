South Bridge Connector design talks slow; construction remains on schedule

DE PERE (NBC 26) — The plans for Brown County's South Bridge Connector, to be built over the Fox River between De Pere and Wrightstown, continue to inch forward.



We told you last month De Pere leaders were considering whether to spend more money on special design features for the bridge

Now, Brown County officials say the design process is in flux, as designers determine whether certain elements are feasible — and municipalities like De Pere decide which aesthetic options they prefer

Video shows a nearby business owner sharing thoughts about the bridge's impending arrival

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details added for the web)

If everything goes according to plan, a new bridge will span this part of the Fox River between De Pere and Wrightstown by the end of the decade. People who live and work nearby tell me they can hardly believe the long-discussed project is moving forward, but they have come to terms with it.

"It's been talked about forever, so it is surprising," Josh Plath said. "It'll be nice, for sure, to get to that side of the river, but hopefully it helps us here."

Plath owns an archery shop just steps away from the future bridge.

"Construction is probably going to hurt us for a little while, but most people that come here are coming here for us, so hopefully that still happens," he said. "But after the fact, it should be pretty nice, because it will, from my understanding, make [Red Maple] the main road, so foot traffic should pick up after the fact."

Plath grew up in West De Pere and is ready for the bridge — which will span from what's currently Red Maple Road on the west side, to the Town of Rockland on the other side.

Brown County and the surrounding towns are still figuring out what the bridge will look like.

"We're kind of looking more of a country-type style, more of a rustic stone veneer, maybe, but we're still vetting through that," County Highway Commissioner Chris Hardy said.

He says the construction plans are on schedule, but the design ideas are on hold.

"With the piers, we had to take a step back working through design," he said. "There's some other alternate design options available, and so the designer is exploring those first, with some of the other alternates, there may not be a possibility for aesthetics on the piers."

Hardy said designers are still considering multiple construction styles.

"It's a completely different sub-structure design, and so we have to vet through that a little bit longer," he said. "But there'll be aesthetic conversations going on and off for a couple of months."

Plath is optimistic the bridge will look A-okay either way.

"I'm sure it's not going to be ugly," he said. They're not putting up ugly infrastructure anywhere."

Hardy says Brown County plans to hold a public meeting in the next few months to update people on the bridge design's decision.