South Bridge Connector aesthetics: What will Brown County's big project look like?

DE PERE (NBC 26) — The future South Bridge in De Pere is finally nearing reality after decades of discussion, and now people who live, work and boat in that area of the Fox River are turning their attention to the bridge's design. Local leaders are set to decide this week whether to add certain aesthetic features to the bridge's design.



Construction on the first phase of the project — I-41 on- and off-ramps at Southbridge Road — is set to begin this year, and the bridge itself is scheduled for completion by 2030.

De Pere's Common Council will discuss and possibly act on the bridge's look, taking Brown County's recommendations into consideration, at its meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

NBC 26 spoke with a longtime homeowner who will look at the bridge every day — she compared it to the bridges that will stand to the north and south of it.

Crossing the Fox River will soon get easier. About 10 miles separate the Claude Allouez Bridge in De Pere and the Wrightstown Bridge, with no options to cross in between. But after decades of debate, a new bridge is in the works on the south side of De Pere, with key decisions to be made this week.

The long-discussed South Bridge Connector may soon be coming to this area of the Fox River. And now, people who live here, with this panoramic view, are starting to learn what the bridge might look like.

Julie Zifferblatt and her husband raised their four sons on the Fox River, a few hundred yards from where the South Bridge will be.

"We had the same view, with the flag and the pergola," Zifferblatt said, gesturing to the family's former house.

Having lived near both the Wrightstown Bridge and the Claude Allouez Bridge while raising her family, she has some thoughts about which one the South Bridge should seek to emulate.

"I think the Wrightstown Bridge is a lot classier," Zifferblatt said. "The De Pere Bridge — the white is just not appealing. It looks dirty all the time. It just doesn't look classy."

At its city council meeting Tuesday, De Pere leaders will decide whether to spend extra money on things like slanted columns.

We asked Zifferblatt to choose between these two options — and she liked the cut stone addition to the pier's base, which, along with trapezoidal columns, would cost De Pere and Brown County an extra $1.44 million.

"That's actually really nice," she said. "That makes it look, I think, a lot nicer — just more sophisticated. I think I would like that better than just [the plain concrete]."

Some options — like these pedestrian viewpoints ($60,000), or these decorative light stands ($264,000) — would cost more, but Zifferblatt thinks it's worth it.

"Do it right the first time," she said. "I think [that's] a better deal than having to not like it, and then go backtrack and try to fix things."

Despite the potential bridge being what she calls an eyesore for her and her neighbors — Zifferblatt says she's coming around to the idea, citing quicker travel times for residents and emergency services.

"We're being selfish," she said. "We don't want to look at it, but I think for everyone, it'd be a better deal."

De Pere city councilors will discuss, and possibly choose, which version of the bridge they like at Tuesday night's meeting.