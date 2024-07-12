School District's first internal superintendent hire in at least a decade 'all set to go'

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Jason Lau officially began work as the School District of West De Pere's new superintendent July 1, replacing the retired Dennis Krueger.



The former Westwood Elementary principal says he is the first internal superintendent hire in the district in at least the past five hires

The district grew by about 30 students in 2023-24, and Lau expects a similar enrollment boost in 2024-25

Lau spoke with NBC 26 about the goals and challenges of the job in a one-on-one interview

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

He's the first internally-hired superintendent in West De Pere in decades — we're at Westwood Elementary with the man taking the reins.

"It'll be hard to leave this building," Jason Lau said. "I was here 13 years."

Lau was the principal here at Westwood, and is now in his second week in the big job.

"It's an overwhelming honor, something I don't take lightly," he said.

Lau says inheriting a district with the number-one ranked high school in the Green Bay Metro Area — and a reigning state teacher of the year — is intimidating.

"I think there's always pressure — I mean, you want to be the person who's able to build on the foundation that is left for you," Lau said. "Never being satisfied with where we are, and continuing to grow."

The district is also expanding, by around 30 students per year, and the zealous attitude can wear off on students.

"Is there pressure," NBC 26 asked, "in such a high-achieving district, to also achieve high as a student, to match your peers?"

"Well, that's great question," Lau said. "I would think yes. I think it kind of depends on where you're at and where your focus is, and their internal drive. And that's something we try to build."

With cell phones in most kids' hands, Lau says the whole faculty is working to adapt to students in a digital age.

"How do we help kids understand that not everything is something that you can swipe off of? " he said. "If the YouTube video is better than what we're producing in the classroom, then we have a problem. We need to make sure that those things enhance, but not replace."

Lau says he anticipates the district will continue to grow in enrollment, and is currently not accepting any open enrollment students because of West De Pere's growth.