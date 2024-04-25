Best high schools in the Green Bay area

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — U.S. News & World Report released its 2024 rankings of the best high schools in the nation Wednesday, ranking over 17,000 public high schools in America.

From those rankings, U.S. News also compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Green Bay metro area.

The top five schools on the list are:

1. West De Pere High School

2. Wrightstown High School

3. De Pere High School

4. Pulaski High School

5. Bay Port High School

West De Pere is ranked No. 1,102 in the national rankings, and No. 26 in Wisconsin.

U.S. News uses six factors to determine the rankings: college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate. College readiness is the most heavily weighted factor.

The publication pulls information from statewide and nationwide exam data to inform its results.

The publication also compiled rankings for the Appleton area, with Little Chute Career Pathways Academy coming out on top.

Little Chute Career Pathways is also the highest-ranked local high school in U.S. News' state rankings, slotting in at No. 16 in Wisconsin.