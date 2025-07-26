Police fatally shoot armed subject at De Pere boat ramp

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Police shot and killed an armed subject at a De Pere boat launch early Saturday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The incident took place just before 1 a.m. at the Perkofski Boat Launch, 608 Fairview Ave. According to officials, officers were responding to reports of an individual armed with a rifle.

Investigators say officers from De Pere, Ashwaubenon, and Brown County attempted to negotiate with the subject, but the individual produced a rifle shortly after negotiations began. The officers then opened fire on the subject, according to the DOJ.

Authorities did not release the name, age, or gender of the deceased individual.

According to a press release, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation with assistance from a DCI Crime Response Specialist, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory.

Officials said that all the officers were wearing body cameras during the incident and have been placed on administrative leave.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.