Local businesses react to tariff ruling

DE PERE (NBC 26) — There's a line of local businesses on Broadway Street that have been dealing with tariffs in various ways. But with most tariffs getting struck down by the Supreme Court, they're hoping it makes a positive difference for themselves and their customers.

Cafes like Voyageurs Bakehouse have felt the impact of tariffs in their main ingredient. Since they opened in 2020, their flour costs have more than doubled.

But their owner says it's not the first thing that came to mind when the ruling came down.

"It's always a question of how these big things not only affect our operational elements but also for consumers," said co-owner Celeste Parins.

"How are they feeling? Are they coming in, do they feel like they still have the same spending power?"

While potential cost changes are always a big concern, tariffs or not, she's thinking more about how her customers view their own costs.

"My most immediate concern is how is this going to affect our community? How is it going to affect the people that want to come and stay and be here with us? Are they going to feel more freely like they can? Or are they going to, in turn, feel like they need to tighten down?"

Meanwhile, down the street at Sweet Willow Herbals and Cafe, they've also felt the effects of the tariffs, with some international products unavailable or more expensive.

Their owner, Kathleen Ratteree, is cautiously optimistic that striking down tariffs will help her, but she says there's one product type that signals customers' comfort in expanding their budgets.

"Before people are watching their dollars, they're going to buy in bulk and take that extra time to stand at the counter with someone, talk about exactly what they need, and that takes a little extra time," said Ratteree

"But the cost is less. I guess I would anticipate people maybe being willing to pay a little bit more for the prepackaged convenience items."

Businesses that spoke with NBC 26 said they hope for a double positive from this ruling: an increased willingness to spend by customers and some expenses dropping.