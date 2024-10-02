Green for pink: Student club raises $30K for teacher with breast cancer

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Today marks the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness month, but the community of De Pere rallied together for a special cause before October began.



Westwood Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Krista LaPierre was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer

LaPierre is undergoing chemotherapy treatment and unable to teach this year, with surgery and radiation on the horizon

At Friday's rivaly football game between De Pere and West De Pere, West's Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) chapter raised just shy of $30,000 for LaPierre and her family

The club, led by co-presidents Grace Fuss and Abby Bradley, plus faculty advisor Damian Uchendu, led an effort across both sides of the football stadium that raised most of the money in one night

Video shows LaPierre reacting to the community's efforts on her behalf

Any breast cancer journey is obviously physically difficult, but one woman recently diagnosed with it tells me the mental and financial challenges can be even tougher.

We're here with how the community, led by two seniors here at West De Pere high, rallied around Krista LaPierre to help alleviate those challenges.

This summer, LaPierre was diagnosed with breast cancer. Now, she can't teach at Westwood Elementary because she's going through chemotherapy treatment.

"The mental side is the most challenging, just because our routine has been thrown off a lot," LaPierre said. "I'm a teacher because I love to be with the students and make an impact in that way. So it's just been really hard not having that role this year."

At last Friday's football game between De Pere and West De Pere, Krista reunited with some of her students and colleagues.

They call the rivalry the Battle of the Bridge, but at this game, the city united for one cause.

Student leaders from West De Pere's DECA club collected nearly $30,000 dollars for Krista's family. The Packers pitched in $5,000.

"We definitely were not expecting that," LaPierre said.

"This was crazy," DECA co-president Abby Bradley said. "I was expecting a little less, way less, and it was — it totally was amazing to watch."

Bradley and co-president Grace Fuss led the effort, organizing a "Miracle Minute" high-speed collection in the stands, raffle, and t-shirt sales.

"De Pere will always come together as a community," Fuss said. "Like they will always support you, they will back you, and they'll just be there for you.

Krista was especially impressed with the students' efforts.

"[Fuss] definitely took took on a lot, but she was definitely very successful in it, and she has fantastic leadership," LaPierre said.

While surprised by various activities to raise funds Friday night, she wasn't surprised by the passion.

"We know the support that people in De Pere, both sides of the river, provide for people who are in their community," LaPierre said. "So, in terms of involvement and how much we received, that definitely did not surprise us."

Krista says the money is huge blessing for herself, her husband Mitch, and their sons, Maverick and Beckett.

"We're covering our own insurance, which definitely is a big hit for our family, and we weren't expecting that," she said. "So the support from DECA and the Packers has been incredible in order to help cover that."

You can still contribute to help out Krista's family at this GoFundMe.