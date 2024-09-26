Where Packers vs. Cancer donations go

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — This week's Packers game against the Vikings marks the beginning of the eighth Packers vs. Cancer initiative, a collaboration between the organization, Bellin Health and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation. The foundation uses the funds raised in the initiative to give grants to programs advancing prevention, care, and research of cancer.

The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation was founded in 1971, shortly after the legendary coach's death

The Starr family, including legendary quarterback Bart and his wife Cherry until their deaths, have been involved since the 70s

The foundation recently hired an executive director, its only full-time employee, as the board of directors and other staff are volunteers

The board and a medical advisory team of oncologists decide how to distribute the foundation's money in the form of grants to specific programs. Recent examples include:

a mobile mammography program, to bring screening to under served areas a cancer exercise rehabilitation program in Wisconsin research to treat pediatric brain cancer

In addition to Packers vs. Cancer, the foundation holds other annual charitable events to raise funds

Video shows more about the foundation and its director

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

When the Packers sell one of these hats for the team's Packers vs. Cancer initiative, five dollars goes to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation. We're at the foundation's office in downtown Milwaukee, talking with the its executive director about how those five dollars are used.

The Lombardi Foundation was created in the early 1970s after the coach's sudden death to colon cancer.

"The founders really wanted to be sure that cancer patients here in Wisconsin had access to the best care possible," Anne Marie Moss said.

Moss started as executive director this year, as the volunteer-based group decided to hire her as its only full-time employee.

"I am the first [director] quite a few years," she said.

The foundation has raised almost $25 million for cancer prevention, care and research in its history.

Each year, its medical advisory committee and board of directors looks at grant applications and decides on impactful ways to spend that money.

For example:

:ast year we funded a mobile mammography program that brings screening to under served areas in this community," Moss said, "so that more people have access to that really critical preventative measure."

And its yearly events — like this week's eighth annual Packers vs. Cancer initiative — push toward the goal of finding effective cancer treatments.

"We can come together," Moss said. "We can play golf, we can do food and wine, we can cheer on the Packers — and know that we're making a little tiny impact, too. It relieves that sense of helplessness just a little bit, to feel like 'I'm contributing to a solution.'"

The Packers vs. Cancer initiative continues through October, and the Lombardi Foundation has its Food and Wine event in early November, right across the street at the Pfister Hotel.