DE PERE (NBC 26) — After a March fire destroyed Urban Cultural Arts in Green Bay, the studio found a new home at the Mulva Cultural Center in neighboring De Pere, where weekly workshops are helping artists and neighbors rebuild community through accessible art.

Proceeds from the workshops support Urban Cultural Arts' restoration and mission.

"We want them to feel like this is a space to help them connect with new parts of the community and also to rebuild what they do because that's at the heart of what we do," said Carrie Ryan, education and programs manager at the Mulva Cultural Center.

Latosha Greenleaf, executive director of Urban Cultural Arts, noted that providing a welcoming environment has always been central to the studio's purpose.

"That was our main goal, just to have a safe and comfortable place, welcoming for the entire community to come in and for us to teach them health and wellness through art," Greenleaf said.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

De Pere cultural center hosts Green Bay art studio after fire

The workshops have drawn a loyal following. Judy and Phil Kiefer attend every session and say the classes have given them a sense of community in retirement.

"They're bringing things that add to the whole gamut of stuff that's here [at the Mulva]," stated Phil Kiefer.

The couple said they're excited to contribute to the rebuilding of Urban Cultural Arts by taking classes at the Mulva.

"it warms our hearts," said Judy Kiefer.

Ryan added that art's power to connect people is at the core of the partnership.

"Art is — not only an individually creative process — but it's also an opportunity to build connection," commented Ryan.

Mulva Cultural Center staff are now exploring additional community partnerships to further encourage relationships made through art.

"Doing art together, it's a great feeling," Greenleaf said.

The workshops are held every Monday morning at 10:30. Click here for a list of upcoming classes.

