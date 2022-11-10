Green Bay man charged in shooting death of 5-year-old girl

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man has now been formally charged in the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl, Skye Bleu.

Jordan J. Leavy-Carter is accused of handing the gun to another child before the shooting happened. According to a criminal complaint, Leavy-Carter was dating the victim's mother.

The complaint said two other children were in the home playing with Skye when the shooting occurred. When interviewed by authorities, one of the children said Leavy-Carter handed the gun to her while they were playing. During an interview with investigators, the child said she had the gun, and "she touched the wrong button, and it came out like fire," and it hit Skye Bleu, according to the criminal complaint. The child said it was an accident.

Leavy-Carter fled the scene after the shooting. Authorities eventually found him in Beloit and brought him back to Green Bay. When interviewed by authorities, the criminal complaint said Leavy-Carter stated he panicked after the shooting and left. Leavy-Carter stated he knew how bad it looked and that he didn't have a lawyer or bail money, according to the complaint.

Leavy-Carter also denied that he had handed the gun to the child, as the child had stated. According to the criminal complaint, Leavy-Carter confirmed that he had left the gun in the apartment, leaving it on the shelf of the TV stand. The complaint states he would later explain the gun was not visible and the TV was broken and there was nothing over there to catch the child's attention, although he did acknowledge the children could have reached it.

Leavy-Carter faces charges of second-degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child - consequence is death and possession of a firearm by a felon. He made an initial court appearance Thursday. He faces decades behind bars if convicted.