Person of interest in custody connected to shooting of 5-year-old Green Bay girl

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A person of interest is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old girl.

The Green Bay Police Department is interviewing Jordan J. Leavy-Carter, 35, of Green Bay, who was taken into custody Friday in Beloit.

Green Bay Police confirmed Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley died after being shot Monday. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

Police had previously been looking for Leavy-Carter, who was considered a person of interest in the case.

Authorities found the car he was believed to have been driving in Beloit earlier this week. Leavy-Carter was found in Beloit. Police in Beloit said Leavy-Carter is wanted for several felonies. He was taken into custody around 4 p.m. Friday.

"We are not seeking any other persons of interest related to this case at this time, and we do not believe that there is any ongoing threat to the community," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-257268. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.