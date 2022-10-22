Watch Now
Green Bay embraces spooky season with haunted houses

Spooky season is in full swing around Green Bay as area residents decorate their homes with frightening decor and haunted houses see an influx of people ready to be scared out of their socks.
Green Bay Haunted House
Posted at 12:02 PM, Oct 22, 2022
GREEN BAY (NBC 26)  — People all over Northeast Wisconsin should be ready for some frights this Halloween season as residents decorate their homes to make sure screams can be heard all the way down the block.

Green Bay resident Tara Kabaciniski has been in the Halloween spirit since September, asking the question, "who doesn't love Halloween?"

Kabaciniski's graveyard smash began years ago, and every year she adds to her collection.

"My goal is to have my own haunted yards to do [every year]," said Kabaciniski.

She has invested almost $3,000 to date on her spooky yard and hopes that she will bring more joy and fright to trick-or-treaters in the years to come.

For a list of trick-or-treat times in Northeast Wisconsin, click here.

Tara Kabaciniski Haunted House

The sounds of screams can also be heard at Green Bay Fear, a haunted house for those not of the faint of heart.

"It started off as more of a fun haunt, and everyone always enjoyed coming here as a family tradition. More and more locals started coming over the years and it's always great to see," said fear character actor, Charles Fearstine.

No matter where you hear the screams coming from, it is clear that spooky season is in full swing.

Find a list of haunted houses and Halloween activities in your area by clicking here.

