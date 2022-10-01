Watch Now
Here's when you can go trick-or-treating in Northeast Wisconsin this year

List of official trick-or-treating hours for 2022
Posted at 3:13 PM, Oct 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-01 16:13:54-04

Below are the official trick-or-treating times for towns and cities in Northeast Wisconsin for this year's Halloween! Have fun and be safe!

This article will be updated as more trick-or-treating times are finalized in various communities.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Fond du Lac: 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Oconto: 3:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31

Ashwaubenon: 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Appleton: 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Allouez: 4:00-7:00 p.m.

De Pere: 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Grand Chute: 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Green Bay: 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Howard: 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Kaukauna: 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Manitowoc: 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Marinette: 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

New London: 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Sheboygan: 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

You can find more cities and times by clicking here.

