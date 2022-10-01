Here's when you can go trick-or-treating in Northeast Wisconsin this year

Below are the official trick-or-treating times for towns and cities in Northeast Wisconsin for this year's Halloween! Have fun and be safe!
This article will be updated as more trick-or-treating times are finalized in various communities.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Fond du Lac: 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Oconto: 3:00 - 6:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31
Ashwaubenon: 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Appleton: 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Allouez: 4:00-7:00 p.m.
De Pere: 4:00-7:00 p.m.
Grand Chute: 4:00-7:00 p.m.
Green Bay: 4:00-7:00 p.m.
Howard: 4:00-7:00 p.m.
Kaukauna: 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Manitowoc: 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Marinette: 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
New London: 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Sheboygan: 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
