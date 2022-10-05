Haunted houses and pumpkin festivals: A list of Halloween activities in Northeast Wisconsin 2022

The spooky season is upon us! Below is a list of fun activities happening in October in Northeast Wisconsin.

Haunted Hayride

Hortonville

October 21 - 22 and October 28 - 29

Registration from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: $7 for all ages (2 years old and younger are free)

More information here

Trick or Treat Trail

Fritsch Park, 1651 Sandys Lane

Between 5:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18

Fee: $5 per child

More information here

Zooloween Boo

Menominee Park Zoo

757 W 3rd Ave

Saturday, October 15th, 2022 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Children (2-12 years): $3

Age 13 years and older: $5

Infants (1 year and under): FREE

Tickets available October 1 – October 14

More information here

The Great Pumpkin Train

National Railroad Museum

October 8 and 15

More information here

North Shore Bank Zoo Boo

NEW Zoo & Adventure Park

3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, October 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, and 22

Tickets are $15 each (kids under 3 are free)

More information here

The Hallows

Memorial Park at 1131 Tullar Road in Neenah

Dates: Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8

Time: From 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Tickets: $5

Contact hauntedhouse@youthgo.org or (920)-722-1435 for more information.

More information here

Sequential Killers of the Victorian Age - Part V

Hearthstone Historic House Museum in Appleton

Fridays and Saturday Evenings in October

More information here

The Realm of Darkness Haunted House

217 W Wisconsin Ave, Kaukauna

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in October

Tickets: $13 general admission, $23 fast pass

More information here

Green Bay Fear

1950 Bond St, Green Bay

Fridays and Saturdays in October

Tickets: $20 - Regular Admission, $30 – Fastpass Admission

More information here

Terror on the Fox

2285 South Broadway, Green Bay

Haunted house is open through Oct. 31

Tickets: $24.99

More information here

Pumpkin Patch Festival

Downtown Egg Harbor

October 8 at 9:00 a.m. through October 9 at 5:00 p.m.

Free admission

More information here