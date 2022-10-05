Haunted houses and pumpkin festivals: A list of Halloween activities in Northeast Wisconsin 2022

The spooky season is upon us! Below is a list of fun activities happening in October in Northeast Wisconsin.
Haunted Hayride
Hortonville
October 21 - 22 and October 28 - 29
Registration from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Cost: $7 for all ages (2 years old and younger are free)
More information here
Trick or Treat Trail
Fritsch Park, 1651 Sandys Lane
Between 5:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18
Fee: $5 per child
More information here
Zooloween Boo
Menominee Park Zoo
757 W 3rd Ave
Saturday, October 15th, 2022 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Children (2-12 years): $3
Age 13 years and older: $5
Infants (1 year and under): FREE
Tickets available October 1 – October 14
More information here
The Great Pumpkin Train
National Railroad Museum
October 8 and 15
More information here
North Shore Bank Zoo Boo
NEW Zoo & Adventure Park
3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, October 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, and 22
Tickets are $15 each (kids under 3 are free)
More information here
The Hallows
Memorial Park at 1131 Tullar Road in Neenah
Dates: Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8
Time: From 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Tickets: $5
Contact hauntedhouse@youthgo.org or (920)-722-1435 for more information.
More information here
Sequential Killers of the Victorian Age - Part V
Hearthstone Historic House Museum in Appleton
Fridays and Saturday Evenings in October
More information here
The Realm of Darkness Haunted House
217 W Wisconsin Ave, Kaukauna
Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in October
Tickets: $13 general admission, $23 fast pass
More information here
Green Bay Fear
1950 Bond St, Green Bay
Fridays and Saturdays in October
Tickets: $20 - Regular Admission, $30 – Fastpass Admission
More information here
Terror on the Fox
2285 South Broadway, Green Bay
Haunted house is open through Oct. 31
Tickets: $24.99
More information here
Pumpkin Patch Festival
Downtown Egg Harbor
October 8 at 9:00 a.m. through October 9 at 5:00 p.m.
Free admission
More information here
Jack O’ Lantern Days
Fish Creek
Saturday, Oct. 29
More information here