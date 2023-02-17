Give BIG Green Bay 2023

On February 21 to February 22, noon to noon, people everywhere can visit giveBIGGreenbay.org to donate and make a BIG difference in the community.

Below is a list of the 45 nonprofit partners organized by category. Those marked with a star (*) are new to Give BIG Green Bay.

Animal Welfare

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

Wisconsin Humane Society - Green Bay Campus

Arts & Culture

Green Bay Community Theater *

Heritage Hill State Historical Park

Pulaski Area Historical Society *

Share, Accept, Grow, Encourage *

Community Improvement

Definitely De Pere

Volunteer Center of Brown County

NeighborWorks Green Bay

Education

Bridge the Gap For Autism

Einstein Project

Junior Achievement of WI - Greater Green Bay area

Literacy Green Bay

Northeast Wisconsin Latinx Rising *

Syble Hopp School

Environment & Conservation

Ducks Unlimited *

Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance

Northeast Wisconsin Land Trust

Health & Wellness

Brain Center of Green Bay *

Brown County Oral Health Partnership

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin - Northeast Wisconsin Chapter

Options for Independent Living

The Gathering Place *

Vivent Helth

Wello

Human Services

Aging & Disability Resource Center of Brown County

ASPIRO

Community Service Agency (COMSA)

Curative Connections

Family & Childcare Resources of Northeast Wisconsin

We All Rise: African American Resource Center

Hunger & Homelessness

Ecumenical Partnership for Housing

House of Hope Green Bay

Paul's Pantry

Sage Shelter *

The Giving Tree *

Military & Law Enforcement

HOOAH WI

Fall Prevention Alliance of NEW (N.E.W. Rescue Task Force)

Recreation & Sports

Green Bay Bicycle Collective

myTEAM TRIUMPH Wisconsin Chapter

Youth Development