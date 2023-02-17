Watch Now
Give BIG Green Bay 2023

Give BIG Green Bay
Posted at 3:56 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 16:56:30-05

On February 21 to February 22, noon to noon, people everywhere can visit giveBIGGreenbay.org to donate and make a BIG difference in the community.

Below is a list of the 45 nonprofit partners organized by category. Those marked with a star (*) are new to Give BIG Green Bay.

Animal Welfare

  • Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary
  • Wisconsin Humane Society - Green Bay Campus

Arts & Culture

  • Green Bay Community Theater *
  • Heritage Hill State Historical Park
  • Pulaski Area Historical Society *
  • Share, Accept, Grow, Encourage *

Community Improvement

  • Definitely De Pere
  • Volunteer Center of Brown County
  • NeighborWorks Green Bay

Education

  • Bridge the Gap For Autism
  • Einstein Project
  • Junior Achievement of WI - Greater Green Bay area
  • Literacy Green Bay
  • Northeast Wisconsin Latinx Rising *
  • Syble Hopp School

Environment & Conservation

  • Ducks Unlimited *
  • Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance
  • Northeast Wisconsin Land Trust

Health & Wellness

  • Brain Center of Green Bay *
  • Brown County Oral Health Partnership
  • Make-A-Wish Wisconsin - Northeast Wisconsin Chapter
  • Options for Independent Living
  • The Gathering Place *
  • Vivent Helth
  • Wello

Human Services

  • Aging & Disability Resource Center of Brown County
  • ASPIRO
  • Community Service Agency (COMSA)
  • Curative Connections
  • Family & Childcare Resources of Northeast Wisconsin
  • We All Rise: African American Resource Center

Hunger & Homelessness

  • Ecumenical Partnership for Housing
  • House of Hope Green Bay
  • Paul's Pantry
  • Sage Shelter *
  • The Giving Tree *

Military & Law Enforcement

  • HOOAH WI
  • Fall Prevention Alliance of NEW (N.E.W. Rescue Task Force)

Recreation & Sports

  • Green Bay Bicycle Collective
  • myTEAM TRIUMPH Wisconsin Chapter

Youth Development

  • Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay
  • Friends of PALS, Youth & Families
  • Lovin' the Skin I'm In
  • Rawhide Youth Services *
  • Wisconsin Miss Amazing *
