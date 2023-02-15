Thanks to local organizations, hockey an option for all in Green Bay

ASHWAUBENON — When it comes to sports, every adult and child deserve the right to have the opportunity to swing the bat, shoot a basketball, and a few organizations have come together to make sure they can get out on the ice and hit some slap shots.

Something special is happening at the Cornerstone Community Center.

Adults and children with physical disabilities are now able to play some hockey. The goal is to create and 18 and under youth sled hockey team.

“I think they just like the speed,” said Kathie Natzke of Paul’s Party. “The speed and pure independence of just going fast and truly belonging. Having kids on their team that just get it. They get everything.”

Thanks to Give Big Green Bay, Options for Independent Living and Paul’s Party – these participants have sleds to try out the sport.

They are taught how to navigate the rink by their coach and general manager Brad Roethlisberger who has been a part of sled hockey for over a decade.

“To be able to get out and be what I say, normal and compete in these types of activities. It’s just great and it allows the kids and adults to overcome some of those obstacles that they have in their mind as well.”

Many of the skaters were on the ice for the first time and there were many slips falls

But eventually, they got the hang of it.

“I was incredibly impressed,” said Josh Theis of Options for Independent Living. “They really were getting into it. Moving around the rink. Getting physical, it was a lot of fun to watch.”

It's little moments for everyone involved, scoring goals when no one ever thought they could.

“When you told your child is never going to walk, you’re still pregnant – It’s pretty daunting,” said Candice Burt on her son Jeremy. “It’s pretty amazing how far he’s come in 8 years.”

Most of this would not be possible without a non-profit organization called paul’s party. Paul Natzke had spina bifida and was quite the hockey player.

“He passed away six years ago and to honor his memory, we started Paul's Party to buy equipment for these kids, because it’s just expensive,” Kathie Natzke said. “It’s really hard to try a sport when the equipment to try it costs 5 or 6 thousand dollars.”

And now his parents Jim and Kathie Natzke are providing smiles to kids just like him.

“It’s fun to see it. I remember watching Paul the first time he was on the ice and that freedom and it’s great to see that in some of these kids. It’s fun,” said Kathie Natzke.