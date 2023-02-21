Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary gives injured, orphaned animals a second chance in the wild

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — For the past 87 years, Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary has helped give animals a second chance at life.

Established in 1936, the sanctuary helps rehabilitate injured, orphaned, and sick animals with the goal of releasing them back into the wild.

Lori Bankson, the curator of animals who has worked at the sanctuary for nearly 25 years, says oftentimes when people call the sanctuary for help it's their first interaction with wildlife.

“Animals are coming in here hit by cars, maybe found by a dog or cat in their yard, maybe just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and a lot of the time we get calls from the public," Bankson said.

That’s where the staff at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary steps in. The staff works tirelessly to provide medical care to meet each animal's unique needs.

Senior animal keeper Amy Harris says the best part of the job is making connections with the animals and bridging the gap between wildlife and the public.

“Every animal that comes in is different, has different needs," Harris said. "Being able to help them out and being able to make that connection with the public that’s bringing them in too”

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is the largest wildlife rehabilitation facility in the state. Just last year alone, the non-profit took in over 6,600 animals and cares for about 6,000 animals every year.

Donations from Give Big Green Bay will help the sanctuary purchase the equipment they need to house and care for the animals. Bankson says one specific need the sanctuary is looking to fill is new carport caging to house wild birds.

“Getting some new carport caging in here would not only help the animals have the space that they need but also have some quarantine spacing and be able for us to do a few more treatments than we’re limited to right now," Bankson said.

Each donation helps an animal in need get one step closer to release day, when they get to return to their natural habitat.

“Release day out here is always big day whenever we’re able to get them back out to where they belong,"

To learn more about how your donations can help wildlife in need, you can visit Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary's page at givebiggreenbay.org.