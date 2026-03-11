Former Mishicot teacher convicted for producing child porn

MISHICOT (NBC 26) — A former Mishicot teacher has been convicted in federal court for producing child pornography, court records show.

Ryan Scott Schroeder was facing two counts in federal court of production of child pornography for instances that took place in August and September 2023. Charges were filed in May 2025 after a grand jury indictment.

Early last week, Schroeder agreed to plead guilty and was convicted of one of the counts, with the second being dismissed. He could face up to 30 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 15 years.

A sentencing hearing for the federal case is scheduled for June 16, according to federal court records.

Schroeder is also facing state charges, 19 felony counts, including repeated sexual assault of same child, and second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Schroeder is due back at the Manitowoc County courthouse next week for a plea hearing.

According to a criminal complaint, Schroeder admitted he had sex over 50 times with same teenage girl from 2023-2025.

The complaint shows Schroeder also told law enforcement he exchanged nude pictures over Instagram with another girl under 18.