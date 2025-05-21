Mishicot teacher accused of repeated sexual assault facing federal charges

MISHICOT (NBC 26) — Federal charges have now been filed against the teacher accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child and possessing child porn while teaching at Mishicot High School.

Ryan Schroeder is facing two counts in federal court of production of child pornography for instances that took place in August and September of 2023. Charges were filed Tuesday after a grand jury indictment.

No federal court hearings are scheduled for Schroeder yet.

Schroeder, 37, is also charged in Manitowoc County Court with 19 counts, including repeated sexual assault of the same child, child enticement, possessing child pornography, and other charges. All counts against Schroeder are felonies.

According to a criminal complaint, Schroeder admitted he had sex over 50 times with same teenage girl from 2023-2025.

The complaint shows Schroeder also told law enforcement he exchanged nude pictures over Instagram with another girl under 18.

Schroeder is set to appear back in court in Manitowoc County on June 17.