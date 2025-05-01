Court denies bail reduction for Mishicot teacher accused of child sexual assault

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — Ryan Schroeder, theMishicot teacher accused of repeated sexual assault involving students, had a bail reduction motion denied on Thursday morning.

Schroeder appeared in a Manitowoc County courtroom for a preliminary hearing, which was waived.

His defense filed a motion to reduce the current amount of bail from $150,000 to a "signature bond or no more than $50,000 cash."

Defense also requested that Schroeder be allowed to have contact with children, according to court records.

Both requests were denied.

A scheduling conference is set for June 17.

Schroeder, 36, of Francis Creek was arrested in April in connection to multiple alleged offenses involving students at Mishicot High School, where he serves as a physical education teacher and coach.

The arrest follows an investigation that started after authorities received reports of inappropriate behavior with students.

According to a criminal complaint, Schroeder allegedly had sexual relations with a 16-year-old student between August 2023 and April of 2025.