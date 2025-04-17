Mishicot teacher arrested in child sex assault investigation

MISHICOT (NBC 26) — Ryan Scott Schroder, 36, of Francis Creek was arrested Wednesday in connection to multiple alleged offenses involving students at Mishicot High School, where he serves as a physical education teacher and coach.

The arrest follows an investigation that started after authorities received reports of alleged inappropriate behavior with students.

As a result of the evidence obtained during the investigation, Ryan Schroeder was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Manitowoc County Jail on the following alleged charges:

• Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Child

• Repeated Sexual Assault of the Same Child

• Sexual Assault of a Child by School Staff

• Possession of Child Pornography

• Child Enticement

Schroeder is scheduled to appear in the Manitowoc County Courthouse Thursday at 12:45 PM for a bail hearing.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office has been working closely with the Mishicot School District and the Mishicot Police Department throughout this investigation.

Investigators believe the alleged conduct may have occurred over an extended period of time.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any additional victims or witnesses who may be willing to come forward in light of this arrest.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (920) 683-4466 or through the P3 App, where tips may be submitted anonymously. Individuals may also contact Detective Nate Steber directly at (920) 683-6170.

Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation and to protect the privacy of potential victims, no further details will be released at this time.