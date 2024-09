FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A former police officer has been charged with bestiality, and he's returning to court Monday for a plea/sentencing hearing.

Prosecutors say Steven Rosales is charged with several counts of bestiality for sex acts with his dog, and then he's accused of sending photos and messages about it to another person.

In May, Rosales pleaded not guilty to the charges, but a judge bound the case over for trial.

Rosales is currently being held on $100,000 bail.