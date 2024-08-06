Former Kewaskum police officer charged with bestiality returns to court

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Steven Rosales, the former Kewaskum police officer charged with bestiality, returned to court Monday.

A warning: the details in this case are disturbing.

Rosales is charged with several counts of bestiality.

His attorney asked for a bond reduction, but a judge disagreed.

Video shows court proceedings.



Rosales is charged with several counts of bestiality for, prosecutors say, having sex with his dog and sending photos and messages about it to another person.

He is also charged with sexual misconduct in Washington County. There, prosecutors say, he had an inappropriate relationship with a student at the high school where he worked as a school resource officer.

Rosales is currently being held on a $100,000 bond in the bestiality case, but Rosales’s attorney asked for a bond reduction, saying Rosales needed to take care of his pregnant wife.

The state disagreed, and the judge sided with the state, keeping bond at $100,000.

Rosales will appear in court again in September.

