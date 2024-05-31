Former Kewaskum police officer pleads not guilty to bestiality charges, is bound over for trial

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A warning: some details in this story may be disturbing to some viewers.

Steven Rosales, a former Kewaskum school resource officer, pled not guilty to multiple felony charges related to bestiality.

Rosales pled not guilty to all five felony charges against him.

If convicted on the bestiality charges, Rosales faces a maximum sentence of 27 years in prison and $45,000 in fines.

In court on Friday, he waived his preliminary hearing, and a judge bound the matter over for trial.

In a disturbing criminal complaint, prosecutors said Rosales performed sex acts with one of his dogs.

Prosecutors said Rosales took photographs and described the sex acts to another person through text messages.

Rosales was previously charged in Washington County with exchanging photos and messages of a sexual nature with a student at Kewaskum High School while working there as a school resource officer.

“We received a copy of the information and it reflects the same charges in the complaint," his attorney Connor Helvig said. "We will acknowledge the maximum penalties, and I will enter a not-guilty plea on Mr. Rosales’s behalf on all five counts.”

The state declined to comment on the record about the case at this time.

