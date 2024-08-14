Former Dino Stop owner wins GOP primary, to face Dr. Kristin Lyerly in general election

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Tony Wied won a three-man race Tuesday to become the Republican candidate for Wisconsin's 8th congressional district, a seat vacated by Republican Mike Gallagher earlier this year.



Wied defeated Roger Roth and State Senator André Jacque in the race

He will face Democrat Dr. Kristin Lyerly, an OB-GYN, in the general election in November

Wied is the former owner of Dino Stop gas stations and convenience stores, a chain he sold in 2022

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Wied in April

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A victorious atmosphere among family, friends and supporters. We're at the Legacy Hotel where former businessman Tony Wied has taken the GOP primary in Wisconsin's 8th congressional district.

The sounds of victory, and a concession from challenger Roger Roth.

"I called him on the way over here, and I just wish him well," Roth said.

"The voters made the decision, and I'm thankful for their call," Wied said.

Tony Wied — the former owner of Dino Stop gas stations — will be the Republican candidate for the eighth congressional district after a four-month campaign.

He rode an endorsment from former President Donald Trump, and a campaign branding himself as a political outsider, to a victory that looked close early in the night, but turned out to be a healthy margin.

"We need President Trump in office in November 5, and I'm going to help him," Wied said, "and we're going to work really hard to do what's right to the people right here in District 8."

His father Gerald says the family is all-in on the campaign.

"I just felt like he was, he was going to be strong enough to pull this off, you know, and he really does want to serve and help our country get back on track from all the things have been going on."

Wied — who sold Dino Stop in 2022 — will turn his attention to November, and the race against Democratic candidate Dr. Kristin Lyerly.

"I'm looking forward to having a spirited debate with my opponent in the general election," Wied said. "And the people are very excited about change right now. They need change." Wied did not address Lyerly by name, but referred to the Democrats' agenda as "radical" — and a supporter took a shot at Lyerly's strategy.

"I watched her interview," Michael Laviolette said. "And almost every question she answered, it went back to one topic — abortion. Like okay, we get it. That's a thing, but the economy, immigration, security with crime. These are all much bigger problems."

Wied says those issues, and curbing government spending, will be top of mind for him in the race.

Wied will now move on from his first-ever primary to his first-ever general election, which will take place Tuesday, November, 5.