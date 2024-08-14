Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Democrat Lyerly ready for general election in 8th Congressional race

Dr. Kristin Lyerly, a Democrat, is ready to move onto the general election in the race for the Congressional seat previously held by Mike Gallagher.
Posted
and last updated

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Dr. Kristin Lyerly, a Democrat, is ready to move onto the general election in the race for the Congressional seat previously held by Mike Gallagher.

  • Democrat Dr. Kristin Lyerly ran unopposed in the Primary on Tuesday in the race for Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District
  • Lyerly is an OB-GYN, and said reproductive rights are a big part of her campaign, but not the entirety of her campaign
  • The last time a Democrat won election in this Congressional district was 2008

Lyerly is an OB-GYN.

NBC 26 asked her about her top priorities, should she be elected.

"We're going to restore reproductive rights. We're going to make sure that every Wisconsinite, every American, has access to quality, affordable health care," Lyerly said.

"People can't get the care they need, they can't afford prescription drugs, they can't afford food, they can't afford gas. Working on the economy and making sure that people can earn a living wage [are my other top priorities]," Lyerly said.

The last time a Democrat won election to this Congressional seat was back in 2008.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
paris-olympics-480x360.png

Get up-to-date Team USA Olympics coverage here