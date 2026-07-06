FEMA assistance applications open, learn how to apply

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — Wisconsin homeowners and renters in flood-impacted areas can now apply for FEMA assistance. This comes after President Donald Trump approved $22.6 million in federal funding for the state at the beginning of July, following a federal disaster declaration request from Gov. Tony Evers.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Monday that assistance applications are now open for residents in 19 counties and one tribal nation with uninsured damage to their primary home, personal property losses or disaster-related emergency needs caused by April storms and flooding. In Northeast Wisconsin, this includes Brown, Manitowoc, Marathon, Outagamie, Waupaca and Winnebago counties, as well as the Oneida Nation.

The fastest way to apply for FEMA assistance is through the online application. An English version can be found here, and a Spanish version can be found here. Applicants will need to provide the following information:

Phone number

Current mailing address

Damaged home address

Email address

Social Security number

Annual household income

Banking information (if choosing direct deposit)

General list of damage and losses

Insurance policy number, agent or company name, if insured

FEMA adds that homeowners, renters and flood insurance policyholders should file a claim with their insurance provider before applying for FEMA assistance, as the agency cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. Those whose policies do not cover all disaster expenses may still be eligible for federal assistance.

In the coming days, FEMA and the state of Wisconsin will offer one-on-one support to residents in impacted areas. For additional help or information, the FEMA helpline is available in multiple languages at 1-800-621-3362.