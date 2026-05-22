Gov. Evers requests presidential disaster declaration

MADISON (NBC 26) — Gov. Tony Evers formally requested a disaster declaration from President Donald Trump Friday. The request comes after April storms caused historic flooding and storm damage across the state.

The request asks for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) individual assistance for residents in 19 counties and the Oneida Nation, public assistance for 14 counties and the Oneida Nation, and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program assistance to help reduce the impact of future disasters statewide.

Leading up to this request, Gov. Evers, FEMA and Wisconsin Emergency Management conducted joint preliminary damage assessments. Those assessments examined more than 1,570 residential properties and found an estimated $9.8 million in damages to homes and more than $17.6 million in public sector damage. The governor also previously declared a state of emergency for the same damaging storms.

“I’ve visited communities impacted by this spring’s severe weather, and in doing so, I’ve not only seen the devastation and destruction these storms left behind but also the strength and resilience of Wisconsinites across the state,” Gov. Evers said in a media release. “Federal support is essential to helping communities rebuild and recover, and I’m urging the president to meet this moment with the urgency it requires and ensure affected individuals, families, and businesses receive this critical assistance as quickly as possible.”

The governor’s office claims President Trump failed to provide adequate assistance for storm damage last year. In a statement Friday, the Evers Administration said in part:

“President Trump and his administration have still failed to justify their denial of federal Public Assistance to help communities respond to and recover from similar severe weather and flooding that occurred across the state last summer, causing over $27 million in damages to roads, public buildings, utilities, and community infrastructure despite the governor’s imploring the Trump Administration to reverse its decision,” the statement said.

Gov. Evers sent a letter to members of Wisconsin’s Congressional delegation last month, urging lawmakers to advocate for federal assistance.

The governor's office reminds residents that there is no legal deadline for a response to a state’s disaster declaration request, and the decision rests solely with the president. In the meantime, homeowners with storm damage are encouraged to contact their insurance agent, document damage with photos, and keep receipts for related expenses such as temporary housing, hotel stays, repairs, and appliance replacement. Damage can also be reported to 211 Wisconsin.

To read Gov. Evers' request in its entirety, click here.