Gov. Evers declares state of emergency

MADISON (NBC 26) — Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency Wednesday evening in response to flooding and severe weather across the state.

“After severe storms that swept across the state and more still to come, it is critical that we ensure our communities have access to every available resource to help local folks and families in need and secure essential infrastructure,” Evers said.

The governor signed the executive order after visiting Juneau County, where The National Weather Service says an EF3 tornado touched down Tuesday. The storm created a trail of damage and impacted multiple houses. Several other tornadoes were also reported across the state. Additional storms have caused power outages, record rainfall and flooding. Gov. Evers says he will continue to tour storm damage Thursday.

In Northeast Wisconsin, many communities are experiencing severe flooding. Evacuation orders were issued for parts of Waupaca County Wednesday; including New London, Shiocton, Weyauwega and Fremont.

Temporary shelters have been established in some of the communities that have been heavily impacted. Additionally, neighbors are helping each other where they can — whether it's filling sandbags or clearing debris. It's acts of service like these that the governor says will be important as Wisconsin navigates the recovery period ahead.

“We are grateful to all of the neighbors, emergency and first responders, local partners, and volunteers, who are already working to support each other, respond to damages, restore essential services, and ensure that homes, buildings, and other important structures are as secure as we prepare for more severe weather to come," said Evers. "I encourage Wisconsinites to be sure to stay alert, look out for your neighbors, and take good care of each other as these storms continue moving across our state.”

The governor's office adds that fire services, law enforcement, public works, utilities, volunteer organizations and other emergency response agencies have deployed across the state. Wisconsin Emergency Management has been working with counties to assess damage and determine what resources are needed.